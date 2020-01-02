Global  

Hong Kongers angry that border with China remains open

There is continuing unhappiness in Hong Kong at how the authorities are dealing with the coronavirus.

They are especially angry the decision not to completely seal the border with mainland China.

Thousands of doctors are threatening to strike in protest at the decision.

The outbreak has inflamed tensions that were already high because of the democracy protests of the last few months.
