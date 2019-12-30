Global  

Quinn Hughes' overtime winner

Quinn Hughes' overtime winner

Quinn Hughes' overtime winner

Quinn Hughes rips a wrist shot from the high slot by Thomas Greiss to win the game for the Canucks in overtime
slaythedragon14

Eriksson Renaissance RT @harmandayal2: Quinn Hughes is closing in on that Calder Trophy race. Overtime winner https://t.co/0yfOE2HMv8 10 minutes ago

RearAdBsBlog

Rear Admiral RT @PR_NHL: Quinn Hughes scored twice – including the overtime winner – to record the first multi-goal game of his NHL career and help the… 27 minutes ago

JustinLai01

Justin L. RT @LucasParmenter: 4-3 #Canucks Quinn Hughes 8th goal of the season Overtime winner https://t.co/KF6lpav359 1 hour ago

ThePensInsider

PensInsider Damn. Quinn Hughes with the FADEAWAY overtime game-winner https://t.co/LjVVoC95dJ 1 hour ago

Hancy831

*•.¸♡ 𝓑𝓮𝓬𝓬𝓪 ♡¸.•* RT @Sportsnet: Quinn Hughes scored twice including the overtime winner as the @Canucks beat the @NYIslanders for their fifth consecutive vi… 1 hour ago


