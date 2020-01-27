Fans rally, buy Chiefs gear ahead of Super Bowl

Global  

Chiefs fans are preparing to watch Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, but the day before Zona Rosa held a rally inside Dick's Sporting Goods.
WHERE THEY WILL WATCHSUPER BOWL 54.AT ZONA ROSA -- 41ACTION NEWS REPORTERNICK STARLING CHECKEDIN WITH CHIEFS FANS AT ARALLY AHEAD OF THESUPERBOWL... HE SHARESMORE ON THEIREXCITEMENT.NICK:The party continues in thenorthland here at dickssporting goods--where peopleare filing in to buy chiefs gearbefore the big gametomorrow.9Leann Richard-Chiefs fan,KCMO9It's pretty exciting, veryexciting, we're all decked outand hoping for the big wintomorrow.

9EXZUBERANT FANSRELISHING THISMOMENT--AS THEIR TEAMIS PLAYING IN THESUPERBOWL.

.9Heidi Loecke, chiefs fan9I was born in 71 so this is thefirst time that I'll ever seetheChiefs go off to theSuperbowl, so this isawesome.

9INSIDE THE STORE--FANSPICKED OUT NEW SWAG.Heidi Loecke, chiefs fan9I'm here picking out someChiefs attire for my family andmyself.

9KIDS ENJOYING THE FACEPAINTING--AND 9BALOON FOOTBALLS--ANDYES--MAHOMES!9IT'S A FEELING--THAT'SBEEN A LONG TIME COMINGFOR CHIEFS FANS--9John McFadden, Chiefs fan9I was only four years old whenwe went to the superbowl andI don't remember anythingabout it.

9EVEN FOR THE YOUNGERONES.

9Sierra Keller, Chiefs fan 11years old.9I'm actually really happybecause I've never reallydreamed of us being to theSuperbowl.Jamie Page, Chiefs fan9It's amazing, like I don't havelots of excitement in my life,because I don't do a lot ofstuff but this was veryexciting,I'm very happy for our team.9A TEAM FORMER CHIEFSQUARTERBACK TRENTGREEN WAS ON--YEARSAGO--AS HE SIGNEDAUTOGRAPHS FORFANS--HOPING TO CHEERTHEM ON TO WIN THE BIGONE.

9Trent Green, former Chiefs QB9The fan base here is justincredible, you always wantedto have that experience so tosee the current players goingthrough it and as formerplayers, being able to sit backand watch it, what a greatmoment not only for them butfor this entire city.

9A CITY COMINGTOGETHER--ROOTING FORA COMMON GOAL--ASUPERBOWL WIN.

9Leann Richard-Chiefs fan,KCMO9It's huge for the city, huge,it'slike Power and Light last night,that big crowd down there lastnight, I mean it is bringing thecity together.

9Heidi Loecke, chiefs fan9How does he do that--ugh, GoChiefs, something like that,I'm not really sure, haha.

9NICK:9If the cheifs win--or I shouldsay when the chiefswin--stores like here atdicks--academy--rallyhouse--will have chiefschamptionship gearimmediatly following thegame.

9Reporting in the northland9Nick starling941 action news.

