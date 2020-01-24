Trump admin expands list of countries on travel ban list 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:39s - Published Trump admin expands list of countries on travel ban list The Trump administration's controversial visa and travel bans have now been extended to include more countries.

Tweets about this Doctor Bonzo RT @EdOnTheBay1: @realDonaldTrump Trump if you were doing the travel ban for non-political, non- racist reasons to keep America safe Saudi… 12 hours ago Ed K @realDonaldTrump Trump if you were doing the travel ban for non-political, non- racist reasons to keep America saf… https://t.co/6tkHl7VZmV 14 hours ago Lynda Trump admin expands travel ban with new restrictions for 6 countries https://t.co/arsaT85weG via @nbcnews @NBCNews Nigeria made the list 1 day ago alice kish RT @Dangchick1: Trump admin expands travel ban to include 6 more countries. The six countries being added to the list— Burma, Eritrea, Kyrg… 1 day ago Debbie Trump admin expands travel ban to include 6 more countries. The six countries being added to the list— Burma, Eritr… https://t.co/0iXdGUSyy2 1 day ago