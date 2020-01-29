Global  

Kobe Bryant's Wife Breaks Silence On Her Husband & Daughter's Shocking Deaths

Kobe Bryant's Wife Breaks Silence On Her Husband & Daughter's Shocking Deaths

Kobe Bryant's Wife Breaks Silence On Her Husband & Daughter's Shocking Deaths

LOS ANGELES, CA – Vanessa Bryant is speaking out for the first time since the shocking deaths of her husband Kobe Bryant and 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who were killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday (January 26) alongside seven other people.

