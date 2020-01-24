Raab confirms 11 more Britons are being flown back from coronavirus-hit Wuhan
Raab confirms 11 more Britons are being flown back from coronavirus-hit Wuhan
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab confirms 11 more British nationals are being flown back from Wuhan in China, centre of coronavirus outbreak.
