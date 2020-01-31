Elizabeth Warren's dog Bailey a hit with Iowa Democrats

Global  

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:44s - Published < > Embed
Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren pet her dog, Bailey, during a rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on February 1, 2020.
0
Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren pet her dog, Bailey, during a rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on February 1, 2020.

The 2-year-old golden retriever has been hitting the campaign trail with Warren ahead of Monday's key caucuses.

++CLIENTS PLEASE NOTE: THIS VIDEO HAS BEEN LOOPED++



