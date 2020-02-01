Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Super Bowl Ads Go Political

Super Bowl Ads Go Political

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 03:31s - Published < > Embed
Super Bowl Ads Go Political

Super Bowl Ads Go Political

Jim DeFede says bother President Trump and Michael Bloomberg will air commercials.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Find Out the Most Controversial Super Bowl Ads of All Time

These companies obviously look to ensure that they deliver memorable commercials during the Super...
AceShowbiz - Published

5 things to look for in this year's Super Bowl commercials

There have been more than 1,600 ads to air during the Super Bowl since 1989. What is different about...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •CBS News



You Might Like


Tweets about this

LaylaAlisha11

LAYLA ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @SpotdogWright: MY NON POLITICAL TWEET TODAY Saw this recipe for chicken Sounds Good Think I cook chicken for super bowl Wanted to share… 16 seconds ago

VoiceOverPerson

🔴🎤🎤 ᗠᗋท◎ 📡📡🔴🔴 RT @SirJoshBennett: Given PETA’s history of appropriating symbols of black social & political struggle, I guess I shouldn’t be shocked by t… 18 seconds ago

IRelicym

Faizaan Patel RT @MightyKeef: I really hope the super bowl commercials this year are good and full of personality. Since three years ago it’s just been p… 28 seconds ago

justjohnPatriot

Just John RT @HollyWilhelm4: Nothing says more about about a political candidate like a costly Super Bowl commerical that completely lies to the publ… 1 minute ago

LucasP_dv_rs_c

Lucas Podveršič🧠🇦🇷🇸🇮👽🇦🇺 Trump, Bloomberg spend big for political Super Bowl ads https://t.co/rAe7OcGrZ1 2 minutes ago

benedictpringle

Benedict Pringle Trump and Bloomberg are the first candidates to run ads during the Super Bowl since records began. And they’re pret… https://t.co/AbUBxDCcW4 2 minutes ago

OurNation14

Our Nation I am most excited about the super bowl ads not the bowl it’s self..... it’s a political thing 5 minutes ago

Aaron_TheThomas

Aaron Thomas Anybody watching the Super Bowl tonight? Things I’m excited for: new movie trailers and the wings I’m making. T… https://t.co/awCC7CgFSF 8 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Midmorning With Aundrea - January 31, 2020 (Part 1) [Video]Midmorning With Aundrea - January 31, 2020 (Part 1)

(Part 1 of 2) Counselor Wendie Woods joins Aundrea to talk about National Play Therapy Week. And WCBI sportscaster Courtney Robb gives us a sneak peek at new Super Bowl ads.

Credit: WCBIPublished

Midmorning With Aundrea - January 31, 2020 (Part 2) [Video]Midmorning With Aundrea - January 31, 2020 (Part 2)

(Part 2 of 2) Courtney Robb and Aundrea continue to give us a peek at new Super Bowl ads, and Courtney gives us her prediction for who will win Sunday night.

Credit: WCBIPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.