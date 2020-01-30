Global  

Woodstock Willy Predicts Six More Weeks Of Winter

Woodstock Willy Predicts Six More Weeks Of Winter

Woodstock Willy Predicts Six More Weeks Of Winter

Woodstock Willy, of Woodstock, Illinois, predicted six more weeks of winter this Groundhog Day.
Shubenacadie Sam's groundhog forecast calls for long winter

Nova Scotia's Shubenacadie Sam emerged from his burrow northeast of Halifax and saw his shadow,...
CTV News - Published

This high tech heated clothing seriously has no chill

Groundhog Day is almost here...again. That means six more weeks of winter is inevitable. But that...
Mashable - Published


Jefferson County Residents Patiently Waiting For Punxsutawney Phil On Groundhog Day [Video]Jefferson County Residents Patiently Waiting For Punxsutawney Phil On Groundhog Day

If Phil sees his shadow there will be six more weeks of winter, if he doesn't, we will have an early spring.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:32Published

Groundhog Day [Video]Groundhog Day

Well, it looks like we're in for six more weeks of winter. These kids and pets are so mesmorized by their shadows, they can't help but be amazed or run from them. Isn't amazing how entertained these..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:09Published

