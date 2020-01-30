Woodstock Willy Predicts Six More Weeks Of Winter

Groundhog Day is almost here...again. That means six more weeks of winter is inevitable. But that...



Recent related videos from verified sources Jefferson County Residents Patiently Waiting For Punxsutawney Phil On Groundhog Day If Phil sees his shadow there will be six more weeks of winter, if he doesn't, we will have an early spring. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:32Published 3 hours ago Groundhog Day Well, it looks like we're in for six more weeks of winter. These kids and pets are so mesmorized by their shadows, they can't help but be amazed or run from them. Isn't amazing how entertained these.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 03:09Published 2 days ago