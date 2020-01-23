Global  

Man shot in terror incident in Streatham, London - UGC

Credit @gabzvigo UGC footage from Streatham, London, where a man has been shot by armed officers.

The incident has been declared as terrorist-related, the Metropolitan Police have said.
Terror incident in Streatham, London, sees man shot by armed officers and multiple people stabbed

London terror attack: Number of people stabbed and man shot dead in Streatham - updates

One man shot, another stabbed in Enfield, North London [Video]One man shot, another stabbed in Enfield, North London

A man is in critical condition after being shot in Enfield, North London on Wednesday (January 29). Another man was stabbed in the same incident.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:16Published

Police captured a man who was running across rooftops in east London (RAW) [Video]Police captured a man who was running across rooftops in east London (RAW)

This is the moment police captured a man who was running across rooftops in east London after allegedly assaulting a police officer. Onlookers in were shocked to see a man climbing over chimneys as he..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 03:06Published

