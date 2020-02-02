Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Streatham > Man shot dead in terror incident in Streatham, south London

Man shot dead in terror incident in Streatham, south London

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:34s - Published < > Embed
Man shot dead in terror incident in Streatham, south London

Man shot dead in terror incident in Streatham, south London

A man shot by police in what has been declared a terrorist-related incident in south London has died, Scotland Yard said.

The Metropolitan Police said the shooting occurred at around 2pm on Streatham High Road on Sunday.

The force believes there are also “two injured victims” from the incident and are awaiting updates on their condition.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Terror incident in Streatham, London, sees man shot by armed officers and multiple people stabbed

Terror incident in Streatham, London, sees man shot by armed officers and multiple people stabbedPolice say it 'is believed a number of people have been stabbed' in the incident in Streatham, south...
Wales Online - Published

Man shot dead following fresh terror attack in London

Footage of the incident shows a group of heavily armed officers shielding behind a car with their...
The Age - Published Also reported by •BBC Local News



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Fund999ER

#FundOurERServices Police shoot man dead after ‘terror-related’ stabbing attack in Streatham. https://t.co/VmSp2YupHw 2 minutes ago

Edwards72Sue

sue_edwards72 RT @SkyNews: BREAKING: Sky News understands the man who was shot dead by police in Streatham, south London, was under active police surveil… 2 minutes ago

KraziKanuck

Krazi Kanuck RT @presscoreca: NATO Gladio sponsored post Brexit terrorist attacks against the UK and US for Germany EU has begun. MI5 website predicted… 2 minutes ago

undecidedname4

. RT @thedailybeast: UPDATE: London cops shoot terror suspect dead after stabbing spree https://t.co/g8ur7PTNKG 3 minutes ago

LaxMusgrave

Daisy Daisy RT @SkyNews: This is the moment armed police approached the man suspected of injuring three people in a terror incident in Streatham, south… 4 minutes ago

Brenro4

Brenda Wyers Ross ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @secretstranger9: Several stabbed and man shot dead in terror related incident. 5 minutes ago

KEZZAMAN

be the best RT @5Pillarsuk: More eye witness video footage has emerged of the terror-related incident which took place this afternoon in Streatham, sou… 6 minutes ago

Kerim_RA

KerimRA RT @DavidVidecette: Serious incident in Streatham High Road. One man believed shot by police, others said to have been stabbed. Uniformed… 6 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Local MP reacts to Streatham 'terror incident' [Video]Local MP reacts to Streatham 'terror incident'

Streatham MP Bell Ribeiro-Addy has reacted to the terrorist-related incident in Streatham, south London in which two people were injured. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:18Published

Police shoot man dead after London stabbing [Video]Police shoot man dead after London stabbing

Police shot dead a man in south London on Sunday after several people were believed to have been stabbed in what police described as a terrorism-related incident.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:17Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.