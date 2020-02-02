Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Six Nations Championship > Eddie Jones: England's Six Nations defeat to France 'not a World Cup hangover'

Eddie Jones: England's Six Nations defeat to France 'not a World Cup hangover'

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:44s - Published < > Embed
Eddie Jones: England's Six Nations defeat to France 'not a World Cup hangover'

Eddie Jones: England's Six Nations defeat to France 'not a World Cup hangover'

Eddie Jones denied England's sluggish first-half performance in their 24-17 loss against France was the consequence of a World Cup hangover.

Jonny May's brace of tries after the break couldn't drag England back from a shocking start in their Guinness Six Nations opener, with Jones' men conceded 24 unanswered points to Les Bleus thanks to a score from Vincent Rattez and a two from captain Charles Ollivon.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Dominant France stun sluggish England in Six Nations opener

England were dished up a taste of their own medicine as France rolled back the years to physically...
Independent - Published Also reported by •BBC NewsBBC Sport


Six Nations rugby: France hold on to secure victory after late England comeback

Six Nations rugby: France hold on to secure victory after late England comebackJonny May's solo masterclass saved England from humiliation in Paris as one of the worst performances...
New Zealand Herald - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

sporttlad

Sporting Times • France 24-17 England• Hosts race into 17-0 half-time lead before May leads fightbackWhen Eddie Jones talked recen… https://t.co/0eMLH8Hfof 32 seconds ago

TheRunnerSports

The Runner Sports After an ugly showing against France, Eddie Jones and England have egg on their face. Time for England to save face… https://t.co/eH3yXI0SNi 8 minutes ago

ianmsyme

Ian Syme Rugby Unions Liverpool...yeah right..! France’s hellfire and brimstone crush Red Rose in a Can-Can cauldron | Andy… https://t.co/eferfq2CZT 22 minutes ago

pasport

PA Sport England were soundly beaten in their Guinness Six Nations opener against France on Sunday https://t.co/6MxSuMhv3h 28 minutes ago

snb188

SportsNews & Betting England put in one of the most disappointing performance of the Eddie Jones era as France swept to a 24-17 victory… https://t.co/IRXRRZzzem 40 minutes ago

alanhay55203021

alanhay Eddie Jones has warned France to expect violence in England’s Six Nations opener on Sunday, doubling down on his pl… https://t.co/uEEKEJ94uJ 40 minutes ago

cater_paul

Paul Cater RT @mailplus: It’s almost time for France vs England and @CliveWoodward believes Eddie Jones’s boys face a challenge against a resurgent Fr… 45 minutes ago

chrisfo65127871

Christopher S Foley RT @MirrorSport: France stuff Eddie Jones' words down his throat with clinical England win in Six Nations | @alexspinkmirror https://t.co/h… 46 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jones: We just weren't good enough [Video]Jones: We just weren't good enough

Eddie Jones admits England were just not good enough in the first half as they lost their Six Nations opener with France 24-17.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:27Published

Hunter: England relished the atmosphere [Video]Hunter: England relished the atmosphere

England Captain Sarah Hunter said her side relished the hostile atmosphere in France as England picked up the win in their Six Nations opener.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:16Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.