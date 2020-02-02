Eddie Jones: England's Six Nations defeat to France 'not a World Cup hangover'

Eddie Jones denied England's sluggish first-half performance in their 24-17 loss against France was the consequence of a World Cup hangover.

Jonny May's brace of tries after the break couldn't drag England back from a shocking start in their Guinness Six Nations opener, with Jones' men conceded 24 unanswered points to Les Bleus thanks to a score from Vincent Rattez and a two from captain Charles Ollivon.