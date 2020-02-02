Global  

Phil, Chuck Don't See Their Shadow

Groundhogs Punxatawney Phil and Staten Island Chuck didn't see their shadows on Groundhog Day, predicting an earlier spring arrival.

CBS2's Jessica Moore reports
LI groundhogs agree: Hal, Mel see shadow, foretell 6 more weeks of winter

The local furry forecasters' prediction contradicts that of Staten Island Chuck and their more famous...
Newsday - Published


