Phil, Chuck Don't See Their Shadow
Phil, Chuck Don't See Their Shadow
Groundhogs Punxatawney Phil and Staten Island Chuck didn't see their shadows on Groundhog Day, predicting an earlier spring arrival.
CBS2's Jessica Moore reports
