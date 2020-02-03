Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Liberty Heights movie (1999) Adrien Brody, Ben Foster, Orlando Jones, Bebe Neuwirth

Liberty Heights movie (1999) Adrien Brody, Ben Foster, Orlando Jones, Bebe Neuwirth

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 02:26s - Published < > Embed
Liberty Heights movie (1999) Adrien Brody, Ben Foster, Orlando Jones, Bebe Neuwirth

Liberty Heights movie (1999) Adrien Brody, Ben Foster, Orlando Jones, Bebe Neuwirth

Liberty Heights movie trailer (1999) - Plot synopsis: Anti-Semitism, race relations, coming of age, and fathers and sons: in Baltimore from fall, 1954, to fall, 1955.

Racial integration comes to the high school, TV is killing burlesque, and rock and roll is pushing the Four Lads off the Hit Parade.

Ben, a high school senior, and his older brother Van are exploring "the other": in Ben's case, it's friendship with Sylvia, a Black student; with Van, it's a party in the WASP part of town and falling for a debutante, Dubbie.

Sylvia gives Ben tickets to a James Brown concert; Dubbie invites Van to a motel: new worlds open.

Meanwhile, their dad Nate, who runs a numbers game, loses big to a small-time pusher, Little Melvin; a partnership ensues.

Genre: Drama, Music Director: Barry Levinson Writer: Barry Levinson Stars: Adrien Brody, Ben Foster, Orlando Jones , Bebe Neuwirth
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.