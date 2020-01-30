Global  

Anantkumar Hegde's 'Gandhi's struggle a drama' remark makes BJP brass unhappy | OneIndia News

Oppn stages walkout as BJP's Parvesh Verma speaks, Anurag Thakur met with 'goli maarna bandh karo' slogans in Parliament, CAA debate creates storm in Parliament, Kapil Mishra attacks AAP with 'Muslim League' jibe, PM Modi campaigns in Delhi, Anantkumar Hegde calls Gandhi's freedom struggle a drama, 3rd positive case of Coronavirus confirmed in India, Coronavirus death toll at 360 in China and more news
BJP's Anantkumar Hegde calls Gandhi's freedom struggle a 'drama'

Former Union minister and BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde is in the news again for the wrong reasons, this...
IndiaTimes - Published

BJP top brass unhappy with Anantkumar Hegde, asked to apologise over remarks on Mahatma Gandhi: Sources

The top leadership in BJP is unhappy with Anantkumar Hegde over his controversial remark on Mahatma...
IndiaTimes - Published


vinuboi

Vinod Kumar RT @RahulEaswar: Anantkumar ji says - British gave India Freedom out of frustration.. 🤣🤣 Ya,ya British Queen thought it is better to leave… 11 seconds ago

MohitBa00624406

Mohit Bakshi RT @paranjoygt: Gandhi's Freedom Struggle "Drama": BJP's Anantkumar Hegde Strikes Again https://t.co/xcsuIboPs5 via @ndtv 13 seconds ago

iamyogeswaran

Yogeswaran R RT @Chandrabosebjp: https://t.co/oGYNm5v9n1 #MahatmaGandhi certainly had his contribution as one of the #MakersofModernIndia, in spite of d… 15 seconds ago

AkashPa58572035

Akash Pandey RT @pbhushan1: Gandhi-Led Freedom Struggle A 'Drama': BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde. While addressing a public event in Bengaluru on Saturday, th… 30 seconds ago

HemantK_INC

हेमन्त कोठारी @incindia 🇮🇳 RT @rohanrgupta: BJP leaders like Anantkumar Hegde reminds Country of core ideology of their party! If PM believes in values of Mahatma Gan… 1 minute ago

Zee_shan_Mohd

Mohd Zeeshan RT @IndiaToday: "None of these so-called leaders were beaten up by the cops even once. Their independence movement was one big drama," Hegd… 2 minutes ago

SudhirT14919238

Sudhir Tiwari RT @JaiveerShergill: Mahatma Gandhi does not need a certificate from cadre of Britishers “Chamchas & Spies” High time BJP is renamed as “N… 2 minutes ago

akhter_murtuza

Murtuza Akhter RT @RahulEaswar: Let Truth be told - Thou Majority of #Brahmins like Sri Rajagopalachari supported #MahatmaGandhi in freedom struggle, ther… 2 minutes ago


Delhi election trail heats up, PM joins campaign with 2 rallies | Oneindia News [Video]Delhi election trail heats up, PM joins campaign with 2 rallies | Oneindia News

3rd incident of firing reported in Jamia, CAA debate creates storm in Parliament, Kapil Mishra attacks AAP with 'Muslim League' jibe, PM Modi campaigns in Delhi, Anantkumar Hegde calls Gandhi's freedom..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:08Published

EU Parliament postpones voting on resolution against CAA, India hails it as diplomatic win|Oneindia [Video]EU Parliament postpones voting on resolution against CAA, India hails it as diplomatic win|Oneindia

NATION REMEMBERS MAHATMA GANDHI ON 71ST DEATH ANNIVERSARY, EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT POSTPONES VOTING ON JOINT MOTION AGAINST CAA, ANOTHER BJP LEADER SPEWS VENOM AGAINST SHAHEEN BAGH, AAP KNOCKS AT EC'S..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:14Published

