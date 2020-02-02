Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Beyoncé > Beyonce and Jay-Z stay seated for U.S. National Anthem at Super Bowl

Beyonce and Jay-Z stay seated for U.S. National Anthem at Super Bowl

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:49s - Published < > Embed
Beyonce and Jay-Z stay seated for U.S. National Anthem at Super Bowl

Beyonce and Jay-Z stay seated for U.S. National Anthem at Super Bowl

Beyonce and Jay-Z stayed seated while Demi Lovato performed the U.S. National Anthem at the Super Bowl on Sunday night.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Beyonce, Jay-Z & Blue Ivy Sit Down During Super Bowl National Anthem

Beyonce, Jay-Z and their kid, Blue Ivy, chose not to stand up for the National Anthem at Super Bowl...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •Just Jared


Super Bowl 2020 National Anthem Performer Demi Lovato Predicted She'd Sing the Song 10 Years Ago

Ten years ago, Demi Lovato made a prediction on her Twitter account pertaining to the Super...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

DGPurser

Don Purser RT @MassKURoyal: Beyoncé and Jay-Z stay seated during Super Bowl national anthem performance: report https://t.co/fVowVJ73qO #FoxNews 40 seconds ago

18Millstone

C B Millstone 🗣 Jay-Z and Beyonce stay seated for national anthem at Super Bowl- Pieces of***🖕🏿✅ https://t.co/MgJXCWHHcZ 44 seconds ago

Echoingwalls

Echoingwalls Music Beyonce and JAY-Z stay seated for U.S. National Anthem at Super Bowl - The Super Bowl LIV took place at Miami's Har… https://t.co/VX47cKnwZ2 2 minutes ago

QuintonGodsell

quinton G RT @BonnieKranick: Beyoncé and Jay-Z stay seated during Super Bowl national anthem performance: report https://t.co/MdQLSNtVrb Pretty Anti… 2 minutes ago

RalphLe89722505

Ralph Lee RT @emilia_suze: Social justice?? Trump is busy freeing innocent Black Americans from prisons incarcerated by Jay-Z's heroes Obama and Clin… 4 minutes ago

dmtennis56

Donna-Marie Beyoncé and Jay-Z stay seated during Super Bowl national anthem performance: report https://t.co/cKh9G0lVYW Basica… https://t.co/bWkDv3f6MZ 4 minutes ago

warhogg4x4

🇺🇸TRUMP 2020🇺🇸 #Beyoncé and #JayZ stay seated during Super Bowl #NationalAnthem performance: report https://t.co/8ZL2YbXYPa 6 minutes ago

MILTONESPINOZAF

MEF🇨🇷🇺🇸🇮🇱#WWG1WGA, #MAGA, God is good💓 RT @304GFX: #JayZ and #Beyoncé are worth an estimated $1.5 BILLION Dollars. Just proves that money can't buy class or respect, as they stay… 9 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jennifer Lopez's Super Bowl show had 213 costumes [Video]Jennifer Lopez's Super Bowl show had 213 costumes

Jennifer Lopez and her 130 dancers needed 213 costumes and 143 pairs of shoes for her Super Bowl half-time show on Sunday (02.02.20) - far more than the 140 outfits used during her tours.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:55Published

KC Mayor Quinton Lucas: 'This is an outstanding night for Kansas City' [Video]KC Mayor Quinton Lucas: 'This is an outstanding night for Kansas City'

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said "we're going to have the biggest parade" the Midwest has ever seen to celebrate the Chiefs' first Super Bowl title in 50 years.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:38Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.