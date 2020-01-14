Global  

Baftas 2020: Stars criticise lack of diversity in award show nominations

First World War film 1917 was the big winner on Sunday night.

Joaquin Phoenix won best actor for 'Joker' and Renee Zellweger won best actress for 'Judy'.View on euronews
Lack of diversity looms over BAFTAs ceremony [Video]Lack of diversity looms over BAFTAs ceremony

First World War drama "1917" was the big winner at the BAFTAs on Sunday, picking up seven awards including best picture and director for Sam Mendes, at a glittering ceremony that made headlines for a..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:49Published

Spike Lee to head Cannes Film Festival jury [Video]Spike Lee to head Cannes Film Festival jury

U.S. director Spike Lee has been named president of the jury for the 2020 Cannes Film Festival, organizers said on Tuesday. It comes after backlash to other recent film awards over lack of diversity in..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:53Published

