Boris Johnson: We have settled the question of sovereign authority 10 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:46s - Published Boris Johnson: We have settled the question of sovereign authority Boris Johnson delivers his vision for trade talks with the EU as both sides enter the next phase of Brexit negotiations following Britain's withdrawal from the Union last Friday.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this