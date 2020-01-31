Global  

Boris Johnson: We have settled the question of sovereign authority

Boris Johnson: We have settled the question of sovereign authority

Boris Johnson: We have settled the question of sovereign authority

Boris Johnson delivers his vision for trade talks with the EU as both sides enter the next phase of Brexit negotiations following Britain's withdrawal from the Union last Friday.
