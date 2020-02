Turkey hits back after Syrian shells kill Turkish troops 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:50s - Published Turkey hits back after Syrian shells kill Turkish troops Turkey said it has struck dozens of Syrian government targets after six of its armed services personnel were killed in northwest Syria's Idlib region, an incident that could test ties between Moscow and Ankara. Joe Davies reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this