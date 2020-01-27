Global  

Sadiq Khan: Streatham attack was preventable

London Mayor Sadiq Khan emphasises his dismay over the recent terror attack in Streatham.

Mr Khan believes the attack was 'completely preventable' and blames Government actions relating to the prison system for the incident.
