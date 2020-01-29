MORNING RUSH: Super Bowl recap and more

Vander Gold Super Bowl Monday... wish I could stay in bed with Gitte all day... but who wouldn't? Follow my February Vixen of t… https://t.co/vKQicy7MrS 20 minutes ago

Kevin McCumby If you're looking for a new business podcast...one of my recent favorites is "Business Casual" by Morning Brew. It'… https://t.co/dFnzV0D5td 1 day ago

1290 WJNO Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the San Francisco 49ers and their stingy defense f… https://t.co/Qp7JZM9t6v 2 days ago

Charlie Cox RT @BCRebelFootball: Jake Hester, Nate Rush, and Coach Cox represented Boyle County tonight at Morning Pointe’s Super Bowl Party. We are th… 3 days ago

ESPN Arkansas & HitThatLine.com ESPN Arkansas & https://t.co/UosRsLbLr6 🍺BUD LIGHT SELTZER MORNING RUSH PODCAST 🐗 1/31/2020 @BuzzJohnNabors… https://t.co/vevmTOVoR4 3 days ago