Chinese hospital built in 10 days to help fight coronavirus

Nurses and doctors treat patients arriving at the new hospital in Wuhan.

The hospital was built in 10 days as part of China's sweeping efforts to fight a viral outbreak that is causing global alarm.

Wuhan continues to be on lockdown and is barring anyone from leaving.
Coronavirus: China builds hospital in 10 days

A 60,000-square metre structure with space for 1,000 beds and 30 intensive care wards, all built in...
France 24 - Published

News24.com | PICS: Inside the Wuhan hospital built in a matter of days

Built in little over a week, a hospital dedicated to treating people infected with a deadly new...
News24 - Published


MaKuoHua

lifevision RT @LitaGillies: @VancouverGent @johnpilger They quarantined which is the norm, built a hospital to respond in 6 days, closed travel in cit… 3 minutes ago

GHS

Global Health Strategies The 1,000-bed hospital for #coronavirus patients built in only 10 days opened its doors today, Chinese state media… https://t.co/540pegx9fC 7 minutes ago

tini1964

Lori RT @daithaigilbert: According to the Chinese government, the cost of the #coronavirus to the country’s economy is already $17 billion https… 9 minutes ago

MyGrannyTheGeek

RocketGirl 🚀 @RF_P0TUS 7,000 Chinese people built a hospital in 10 days. Do you think 7,000 Americans could do it? 18 minutes ago

NormaGay2

NormaGay2 RT @MarketWatch: Coronavirus hospital in China completed in just 10 days https://t.co/sOmS5J3utF 19 minutes ago

AuntSophie1

AuntSophie RT @washingtonpost: China built a massive hospital in 10 days to combat coronavirus. And it’s not enough. https://t.co/TUMq2lVJog 19 minutes ago

ChrisObore1

Chris Obore The Chinese have, in only 10 days, built a hospital that admits 1,000 patients. Uganda is still building a 40km No… https://t.co/Y8GQzBsvrc 22 minutes ago

daithaigilbert

David Gilbert According to the Chinese government, the cost of the #coronavirus to the country’s economy is already $17 billion https://t.co/D6OiAscIRV 24 minutes ago


New Coronavirus Hospital Opens As Number Of Cases Continues To Grow [Video]New Coronavirus Hospital Opens As Number Of Cases Continues To Grow

The 1,000-bed hospital opened just 10 days after breaking ground.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:20Published

Chinese hospital with 1,000 beds completed in eight days to combat coronavirus [Video]Chinese hospital with 1,000 beds completed in eight days to combat coronavirus

Huoshenshan Hospital with 1,000 beds has been completed in just eight days to combat coronavirus. The timelapse footage, filmed in Wuhan city in Hubei Province on February 1, shows hundreds of..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:48Published

