Chinese hospital built in 10 days to help fight coronavirus
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:46s - Published < > Embed
Nurses and doctors treat patients arriving at the new hospital in Wuhan.
The hospital was built in 10 days as part of China's sweeping efforts to fight a viral outbreak that is causing global alarm.
Wuhan continues to be on lockdown and is barring anyone from leaving.
