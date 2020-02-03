Global  

'It's surreal to be a Super Bowl champion': MVP

Kansas City Chiefs' young quarterback and now Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes on Monday basked in the glory of the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers the night before.

"You never could imagine what this feels like," Mahomes said.
The Kansas City Chiefs ended a 50-year Super Bowl drought with a dramatic 31-20 comeback win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in a breathtaking finish to the NFL's 100th season that may have also revealed a new star to kickoff the next century.

The Chiefs' young quarterback Patrick Mahomes stepped onto America's biggest sporting stage and produced an enthralling fourth-quarter rally that even the 49ers grudgingly applauded.

The 24-year-old's performance underscored why he is being called the heir apparent to six-time Super Bowl champion and future Hall of Famer Tom Brady of the Patriots.

With the Chiefs trailing 20-10, Mahomes engineered three scoring drives in just over five minutes, hitting Travis Kelce and Damien Williams with short touchdown passes to give Kansas City the lead.



