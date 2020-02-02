Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 11 Cases of Coronavirus Confirmed in US

11 Cases of Coronavirus Confirmed in US

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:02s - Published < > Embed
11 Cases of Coronavirus Confirmed in US

11 Cases of Coronavirus Confirmed in US

11 Cases of Coronavirus Confirmed in US Six of the confirmed cases are in California, with two in Chicago and one each in Massachusetts, Arizona and Washington state.

The virus has spread to 20 countries and territories and more than 17,000 cases have been diagnosed worldwide.

Coronavirus has caused 361 deaths, all in China with the exception of one in the Philippines, as reported by CBS.

The World Health Organization declared a global health emergency last week amid the rapid spread.

The Trump administration also declared a public health emergency Friday.

The U.S. began evacuating citizens and personnel from China on Jan.

28.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus in China may have come from bats: Studies

In the first study, the researchers carried out a genome sequence of the virus associated with the...
IndiaTimes - Published

Live: China finishes new hospital for virus patients

Over 14,500 cases of coronavirus infection have been reported globally so far. At least 300 deaths...
IndiaTimes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Liam_Hennessy_

Liam Hennessy RT @StockBoardAsset: 03 Feb - 11:31:39 AM - U.S. CDC CONFIRMS 11 CONFIRMED CORONAVIRUS CASES IN UNITED STATES - TELEBRIEFING - [RTRS] 4 seconds ago

iusmanb

Usman Butt RT @durhamcollege: There are no known cases of the coronavirus at DC. A picture has been circulating of an ambulance and hazmat suits on ca… 15 seconds ago

bitcoinconnect

All Express News Death Toll Passes 360 With 17,000 Confirmed Cases: Virus Update SURVIVE SEE DETAILS AT ==> https://t.co/7rxEenP6tA… https://t.co/UFDBMoeM62 20 seconds ago

RonanKelly13

Ronan Kelly USA: per @CDC US reporting 11 confirmed cases, 167 negative and 82 pending tests. #nCoV2019 #nCoV #Coronavirus https://t.co/YSqDnwOJES 23 seconds ago

jonk44

jon kores RT @NPR: China has now confirmed more than 17,000 cases of Wuhan coronavirus, with 2,829 new cases diagnosed on Monday alone. Last week,… 26 seconds ago

manusefir

Manuel F Latini☀️ RT @nCOV19: #Vietnam 8 confirmed #coronavirus cases and about 27 suspected cases. Gov. of Vietnam on Feb. 1 declared it an epidemic. 37 seconds ago

DahlaKib

Come And See 🇪🇷🇪🇷 RT @tesfanews: 💀WARNING🛑- #CoronavirusOutbreak Ethiopian health officials today confirmed 4 suspected cases of the deadly #coronavirus in… 38 seconds ago

markbspiegel

Mark B. Spiegel RT @RedboxWire: U.S. CDC CONFIRMS 11 CONFIRMED CORONAVIRUS CASES IN UNITED STATES || U.S. CDC CONFIRMS SECOND CASE OF PERSON-TO-PERSON SPRE… 44 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world [Video]Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world

A look at confirmed cases and deaths from the coronavirus around the world as China extends its new year holiday in an attempt to contain the spread.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published

Filipinos queue for face masks as country sees first coronavirus death outside China [Video]Filipinos queue for face masks as country sees first coronavirus death outside China

Panic-stricken Filipinos are converging on shops to buy face masks after the first person outside of China died in the country from coronavirus. Footage filmed on February 2 shows long lines of..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:31Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.