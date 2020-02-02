11 Cases of Coronavirus Confirmed in US

11 Cases of Coronavirus Confirmed in US Six of the confirmed cases are in California, with two in Chicago and one each in Massachusetts, Arizona and Washington state.

The virus has spread to 20 countries and territories and more than 17,000 cases have been diagnosed worldwide.

Coronavirus has caused 361 deaths, all in China with the exception of one in the Philippines, as reported by CBS.

The World Health Organization declared a global health emergency last week amid the rapid spread.

The Trump administration also declared a public health emergency Friday.

The U.S. began evacuating citizens and personnel from China on Jan.

28.