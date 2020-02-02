11 Cases of Coronavirus Confirmed in US
Confirmed in US Six of the confirmed cases are in California,
with two in Chicago and one each in
Massachusetts, Arizona and Washington state.
The virus has spread to
20 countries and territories
and more than 17,000 cases
have been diagnosed worldwide.
Coronavirus has caused 361 deaths,
all in China with the exception of one
in the Philippines, as reported by CBS.
The World Health Organization declared
a global health emergency last week amid
the rapid spread.
The Trump administration
also declared a public health
emergency Friday.
The U.S. began evacuating
citizens and personnel from
China on Jan.
28.