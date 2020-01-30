House did not rely on whistleblower complaint -impeachment manager

Global  

Democratic House managers delivered closing arguments on Monday in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, which is expected to conclude on Wednesday with his acquittal.
Democratic U.S. Representative Val Demings, one of the House impeachment managers prosecuting the case, said the identity of the whistleblower, whose complaint about Ukraine led the House to begin its impeachment inquiry, was irrelevant.

"It does not matter who initially sounded the alarm when they saw smoke.

What matters is the firefighters - Congress - were summoned and found the blaze," Demings said.



