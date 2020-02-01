Pete Buttigieg Narrowly Leads in Last-Gasp Poll Before Iowa Caucuses 3 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:59s - Published Pete Buttigieg Narrowly Leads in Last-Gasp Poll Before Iowa Caucuses As the 2020 presidential election truly kicks off with the Iowa caucuses, it’s Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders that appear to be on the rise. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the breakdown.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this