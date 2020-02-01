Global  

Pete Buttigieg Narrowly Leads in Last-Gasp Poll Before Iowa Caucuses

As the 2020 presidential election truly kicks off with the Iowa caucuses, it’s Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders that appear to be on the rise.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the breakdown.
