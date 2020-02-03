Global  

1 Dead, 5 Wounded In Shooting On Greyhound Bus In Central California

A gunman killed a 51-year-old woman from Colombia and wounded five others before dawn Monday on a packed Greyhound bus traveling from Los Angeles to San Francisco.
Multiple people shot on Greyhound bus in California, police say

LEBEC, Calif. (AP) — Multiple people were injured early Monday in a shooting on a Greyhound bus in...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •NewsdayBelfast Telegraph


Greyhound bus shooting: One dead, five injured in California

A suspect is in custody after a shooting on a Greyhound bus travelling from LA to San Francisco.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph



belladip

Ann RT @DetroitLove88: A woman was killed and five people wounded when a gunman opened fire on a Greyhound bus in California early Monday, auth… 13 seconds ago

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilOfAfrica 1 dead, 5 wounded in shooting on Greyhound bus in California: 2020-02-03T13:13:09Z LOS ANGELES (… https://t.co/dVX5VlMw45 14 seconds ago

sotrueradio

The Sojourner Truth Passengers disarmed gunman in Greyhound bus shooting that left 1 dead, 5 wounded - CNN https://t.co/wY3gLdtGub via @GoogleNews 14 seconds ago

carnage_this

ThisAmericanCarnage RT @pwrfulwomantoo: 1 dead 6 wounded on Grey hound bus. Police have yet 2 identify motive. Umm doesnt take much 2 figure this person had se… 16 seconds ago

7gaited

Jane says @tyrion1 And a shooting on a greyhound bus on its way to San Francisco from LA. One woman is dead. Several others wounded. 45 seconds ago

DenglerMelinda

RubyDia RT @NewsHour: A gunman opened fire aboard a packed Greyhound bus as it was traveling from Los Angeles to San Francisco early Monday, killin… 1 minute ago

GRP_1981

Doug George RT @KTREnews: Woman dead, 5 wounded in California Greyhound bus shooting. https://t.co/IriGJow8mQ https://t.co/8ARtNcV5Z2 2 minutes ago

gldbug

g.t.mace 1 dead, 5 wounded in shooting on Greyhound bus in California - ABC News - https://t.co/rEFaKhKvUX via @ABC 3 minutes ago


Woman Killed, 5 Injured In San Francisco-Bound Greyhound Bus Shooting On I-5

A 51-year-old woman from Colombia was killed and five others were injured in a shooting on a Greyhound bus traveling from Southern California to the San Francisco Bay Area early Monday morning. Jackie..

CHP provides update on Greyhound bus shooting

The California Highway Patrol provides an update on a fatal shooting that took place on a Greyhound bus bound for San Francisco.

