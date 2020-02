1 Dead, 5 Wounded In Shooting On Greyhound Bus In Central California

A gunman killed a 51-year-old woman from Colombia and wounded five others before dawn Monday on a packed Greyhound bus traveling from Los Angeles to San Francisco.

Also reported by • Belfast Telegraph

A suspect is in custody after a shooting on a Greyhound bus travelling from LA to San Francisco.

Also reported by • Newsday

LEBEC, Calif. (AP) — Multiple people were injured early Monday in a shooting on a Greyhound bus in...