1 Dead, 5 Wounded In Shooting On Greyhound Bus In Central California
A gunman killed a 51-year-old woman from Colombia and wounded five others before dawn Monday on a packed Greyhound bus traveling from Los Angeles to San Francisco.
Recent related news from verified sources
LEBEC, Calif. (AP) — Multiple people were injured early Monday in a shooting on a Greyhound bus in... Seattle Times - Published 8 hours ago Also reported by • Newsday • Belfast Telegraph
A suspect is in custody after a shooting on a Greyhound bus travelling from LA to San Francisco. BBC News - Published 5 hours ago Also reported by • Belfast Telegraph
