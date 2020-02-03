Global  

Monday Morning Quarterbacking The Super Bowl Ads

Abhi Biswas from the UT Dallas School of Management talks about some of the commercials that had people talking.
Doritos takes top spot in Super Bowl ads, political commercials at bottom: polls

A Doritos commercial featuring the hit song "Old Town Road" and a tear-jerking ad from Google were...
Reuters - Published

The best and worst Super Bowl ads


Chicago S-T - Published Also reported by •AceShowbizbizjournals



With Super Bowl Party Over, Crews Start Clean-Up Process [Video]With Super Bowl Party Over, Crews Start Clean-Up Process

CBS4's Joan Murray reports from Hard Rock Stadium with updates on the Super Bowl aftermath.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:03Published

Fans Praise Jennifer Lopez, Shakira for Powerful Statements During Super Bowl Halftime Show | THR News [Video]Fans Praise Jennifer Lopez, Shakira for Powerful Statements During Super Bowl Halftime Show | THR News

Shakira and J. Lo shut down the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday on Fox, and fans are praising the subtle but powerful statements they made on Puerto Rico and U.S. immigration policy.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:44Published

