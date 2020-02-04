Sanders strikes optimistic tone amid Iowa results delay

The U.S. Democratic presidential nominating race got off to a slow and rocky start in Iowa on Monday, as the results of the state's caucuses were delayed for hours while party officials double-checked "inconsistencies" in the initial count.

Amid the waiting, Senator Bernie Sanders addressed his supporters in Des Moines, Iowa, saying, "at some point, the results will be announced.

And when those results are announced, I have a good feeling we're going to be doing very, very well in Iowa."