Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Bernie Sanders > Sanders strikes optimistic tone amid Iowa results delay

Sanders strikes optimistic tone amid Iowa results delay

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:17s - Published < > Embed
Sanders strikes optimistic tone amid Iowa results delay

Sanders strikes optimistic tone amid Iowa results delay

Amid delays in reporting the vote tally in the Iowa caucuses, Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders took to the stage to address his supporters.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Sanders strikes optimistic tone amid Iowa results delay

The U.S. Democratic presidential nominating race got off to a slow and rocky start in Iowa on Monday, as the results of the state's caucuses were delayed for hours while party officials double-checked "inconsistencies" in the initial count.

Amid the waiting, Senator Bernie Sanders addressed his supporters in Des Moines, Iowa, saying, "at some point, the results will be announced.

And when those results are announced, I have a good feeling we're going to be doing very, very well in Iowa."




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Warren says 'too close to call,' supporter yells 'you won' [Video]Warren says 'too close to call,' supporter yells 'you won'

Amid a delay of the Iowa caucus results, Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren laughed when a supporter yelled out 'you won.' Warren went on to say, 'tonight as a party, we are one step..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:43Published

Biden: 'we cannot allow Donald Trump to be re-elected' [Video]Biden: 'we cannot allow Donald Trump to be re-elected'

Amid delays in reporting the vote tally in the Iowa caucuses, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden took to the stage to address his supporters.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:29Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.