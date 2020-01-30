Global  

Google Stadia still doesn't deliver, Apex Legends Season 4, Overwatch's new rules - Weekly Gaming Roundup: 31 Jan 2020

This week we talk about Apex Legend's new hero, Google Stadia's failure to update & deliver their console's functions, & the big Overwatch Season 21 changes.
