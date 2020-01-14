Alphabet reveals YouTube revenue for first time 12 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:39s - Published Alphabet reveals YouTube revenue for first time Google-parent Alphabet on Monday reported its worst fourth-quarter revenue growth since 2015, missing analysts' estimate for a period in which its top online advertising rivals beat expectations. Lisa Bernhard reports.

