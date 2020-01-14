Global  

Alphabet reveals YouTube revenue for first time

Alphabet reveals YouTube revenue for first time

Alphabet reveals YouTube revenue for first time

Google-parent Alphabet on Monday reported its worst fourth-quarter revenue growth since 2015, missing analysts&apos; estimate for a period in which its top online advertising rivals beat expectations.

Lisa Bernhard reports.
YouTube brought in $15 billion in advertising revenue in 2019 — 9 times more than Google paid to acquire the site 14 years ago (GOOG)

YouTube brought in $15 billion in advertising revenue in 2019 — 9 times more than Google paid to acquire the site 14 years ago (GOOG)· Alphabet, Google's parent company, broke out YouTube's advertising revenue for the first time ever...
Business Insider - Published

Alphabet Breaks Out YouTube and Cloud Revenue for the First Time

The two segments are growing much faster than the rest of the online search giant's business.
Motley Fool - Published Also reported by •The Verge



