Warren says 'too close to call,' supporter yells 'you won' 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:43s - Published Warren says 'too close to call,' supporter yells 'you won' Amid a delay of the Iowa caucus results, Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren laughed when a supporter yelled out 'you won.' Warren went on to say, 'tonight as a party, we are one step closer to defeating the most corrupt President in American history.' 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this