Historic Monte-Carlo Rally - Day 1

Historic Monte-Carlo Rally - Day 1

Historic Monte-Carlo Rally - Day 1

In the magical and famous ship A122 of SEAT, the ship of dreams and prestige where all the SEATs of history are stored, preserved and remade, there are a handful of SEAT 1400; the origin of the brand, which this year celebrates its 70th anniversary.

Among them there is a competition unit baptized as 1400 B “Monte-Carlo”.

It is a very special car.

Years ago this project was in the minds of those responsible for Historic SEAT.

Not all brands have a car of its origins that competed in the mythical rally.

The project was one of those that Isidre López, head of SEAT Históricos, was especially excited about and is now a reality.

It is one of the jewels of the collection.

"We bought it seven years ago" Isidre points out.

“This is one of the first units of the 1400 that we bought and the original idea was to do it as standard, but then we could value other things, the bodywork had to be done completely and as this was an eligible car to compete in the Monte-Carlo Rallye Historic (only those cars that competed at the time can be registered), we started working on the project.

The truth is that we had fun doing a rally version of a car that on paper is so anti rally, because it is a large and heavy saloon, with a rather small engine ... but the days went by and the car surprised us "
