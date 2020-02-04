Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Agent Toby Barks Movie

Agent Toby Barks Movie

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 01:49s - Published < > Embed
Agent Toby Barks Movie

Agent Toby Barks Movie

Agent Toby Barks Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Is America’s greatest superspy living in your backyard?

Bret and Kate don’t think so—until they learn that their beloved pet dog Toby (voiced by Jon Lovitz) is a secret agent working for the U.S. government!

In this hilarious, thrilling family adventure starring Dean Cain (“Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman”), two teen kids must join forces with their talking, fighting, computer-hacking pooch to rescue their beloved Auntie B—who’s also a spy—from a mad villain who wants to use B’s crazy inventions to rule the world.

Arrives on DVD, Digital, and On Demand March 14, 2019 from Lionsgate
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.