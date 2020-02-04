Agent Toby Barks Movie

Agent Toby Barks Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Is America’s greatest superspy living in your backyard?

Bret and Kate don’t think so—until they learn that their beloved pet dog Toby (voiced by Jon Lovitz) is a secret agent working for the U.S. government!

In this hilarious, thrilling family adventure starring Dean Cain (“Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman”), two teen kids must join forces with their talking, fighting, computer-hacking pooch to rescue their beloved Auntie B—who’s also a spy—from a mad villain who wants to use B’s crazy inventions to rule the world.

Arrives on DVD, Digital, and On Demand March 14, 2019 from Lionsgate