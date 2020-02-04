German artist jams Google traffic with trolley full of mobile phones

Global  

RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: SPILT SCREEN SHOWING SIMON WECKERT PULLING RED CHILDREN'S TROLLEY LOADED WITH PILE OF TURNED ON MOBILE PHONES THROUGH BERLIN AS GOOGLE MAP SHOWS TRAFFIC JAM
RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: SPILT SCREEN SHOWING SIMON WECKERT PULLING RED CHILDREN'S TROLLEY LOADED WITH PILE OF TURNED ON MOBILE PHONES THROUGH BERLIN AS GOOGLE MAP SHOWS TRAFFIC JAM IN STREETS WHERE HE IS MOVING SHOWS: BERLIN, GERMANY (FILE) (SIMON WECKERT - ACCESS ALL) 1.

VARIOUS OF SPLIT SCREENS SHOWING SIMON WECKERT, WHO ON TWITTER CALLS HIMSELF "ARTIST FROM BERLIN WITH A FOCUS IN DIGITAL WORLD" PULLING RED CHILDREN'S TROLLEY LOADED WITH 99 TURNED ON MOBILE PHONES THROUGH STREETS OF BERLIN AS GOOGLE MAP SHOWS TRAFFIC JAMS IN AREAS WHERE HE IS MOVING 2.

WECKERT'S WEBSITE WITH PHOTO OF RED TROLLEY FILLED WITH MOBILE PHONES (MUTE) STORY: Simon Weckert has been tricking Google Maps into thinking there are traffic jams on empty streets by dragging a trolley full of mobile phones around with him.

According to Weckert, the artistic performance, as he calls it, showed Google maps turning red, for traffic jams, on streets where there was no traffic - but where 99 mobile phone signals showed the presence of almost a hundred people.

Only the phones were all in a red children's trolley he was pulling behind him.

Weckert calls himself an artist with a focus on the digital world and created a video of the stunt with split screens where one of the four screens simultaneously shows a Google map with the virtual traffic jam with the other showing Weckert walking down an empty street.

Weckert called his project #googlemapshacks.

Tricking the system with the virtual jam he says meant people avoided the street and highlighted how the mapping service had changed how people interacted with what a map is.

Some of the reactions on his Twitter page read "love this!," "#Berlin-man fools and misleads #Google #Maps" and "wonder if this would work on the M50" in reference to the British motorway north of Gloucester.

(Production: Simon Weckert, Michele Sani)




