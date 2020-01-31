Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Delhi polls 2020: Arvind Kejriwal challenges BJP to announce CM face by 1 PM on wednesday|OneIndia

Delhi polls 2020: Arvind Kejriwal challenges BJP to announce CM face by 1 PM on wednesday|OneIndia

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:29s - Published < > Embed
Delhi polls 2020: Arvind Kejriwal challenges BJP to announce CM face by 1 PM on wednesday|OneIndia

Delhi polls 2020: Arvind Kejriwal challenges BJP to announce CM face by 1 PM on wednesday|OneIndia

KEJRIWAL'S OPEN CHALLENGE TO BJP: ANNOUNCE CM FACE, AAP RELEASES MANIFESTO FOR DELHI ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS, COPS CONTINUE TO QUESTION CHILDREN AT KARNATAKA SCHOOL , MAMATA BANERJEE SLAMS BJP OVER BRANDING ANTI-CAA PROTESTERS AS ANTI-NATIONALS, GOVT ON NPR: NO DOCUMENT WILL BE COLLECTED DURING NPR UPDATION AND OTHER NEWS
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Delhi Election 2020: Javadekar calls Kejriwal a terrorist; AAP hits back [Video]Delhi Election 2020: Javadekar calls Kejriwal a terrorist; AAP hits back

BJP and the AAP indulged in an ugly war of words ahead of the Delhi polls. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal calling him a terrorist.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:59Published

Amit Shah challenges Arvind Kejriwal over New Delhi seat in upcoming polls [Video]Amit Shah challenges Arvind Kejriwal over New Delhi seat in upcoming polls

Home Minister Amit Shah slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over upcoming polls. Speaking at a rally, Shah challenged Arvind Kejriwal to try and retain New Delhi assembly seat.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:59Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.