Iowa Caucuses Results Delayed Due to 'Inconsistencies'
Iowa Caucuses Results
Delayed Due to 'Inconsistencies' The Iowa Democratic Party
made the decision to delay
the results on Monday night.
Party officials stated the
results would be released Tuesday
after "manually verifying all precinct results." Troy Price, Dem.
Party Chair, via NBC News Campaign officials of the
various candidates reportedly
had issues downloading an app
meant to report results.
The technical snag led to widespread
confusion and heated phone calls
between campaign officials and
Iowa Democratic party officials.
Iowa Democratic Party
communication director Mandy McClure was
adamant that the delay "is simply a reporting issue." Mandy McClure, Dem.
Party CC, via NBC News But volunteers on the ground
reportedly described aspects of
the backup system as "a disaster,"
saying "the app is the issue." According to NBC News,
prior to the caucuses
security experts had
skepticism about the app.