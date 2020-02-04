Iowa Caucuses Results Delayed Due to 'Inconsistencies'

Iowa Caucuses Results Delayed Due to 'Inconsistencies' The Iowa Democratic Party made the decision to delay the results on Monday night.

Party officials stated the results would be released Tuesday after "manually verifying all precinct results." Troy Price, Dem.

Party Chair, via NBC News Campaign officials of the various candidates reportedly had issues downloading an app meant to report results.

The technical snag led to widespread confusion and heated phone calls between campaign officials and Iowa Democratic party officials.

Iowa Democratic Party communication director Mandy McClure was adamant that the delay "is simply a reporting issue." Mandy McClure, Dem.

Party CC, via NBC News But volunteers on the ground reportedly described aspects of the backup system as "a disaster," saying "the app is the issue." According to NBC News, prior to the caucuses security experts had skepticism about the app.