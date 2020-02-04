Global  

Iowa Caucus Results Still Not In Due To Technical Problems

Iowa Caucus Results Still Not In Due To Technical Problems

Iowa Caucus Results Still Not In Due To Technical Problems

Democratic leaders say they have now fixed the coding issue and will have the results sometime today.

Kara Finnstrom reports.
Iowa caucus results delayed due to apparent app problems

Iowa caucus results delayed due to apparent app problemsPhoto by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Several precincts in Iowa said that workers are having...
The Verge - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comMashableIndependentCBC.caReutersReuters IndiaAl JazeeraBBC News


Technical Issues Delay Iowa Caucus Results

With no results declared in Iowa's caucus on Monday night discuss the implications, and look forward...
NPR - Published Also reported by •engadgetThe Verge



Snake2Plissken

Uncle Dan RT @gatewaypundit: Figures. Democrats Sleep In, Iowa Headquarters Dark and Empty on Tuesday Morning Despite Monday Night Crash -- STILL NO… 8 seconds ago

MeganFaraday1

Megan Faraday RT @Sandman90701996: https://t.co/Nr3qtIOeTW Just checked still no results on the Democrats side. If they are going to cheat can they do it… 9 seconds ago

JakSuspendedX19

JakSuspendedMyFriends RT @EpochTimes: “We found inconsistencies in the reporting of three sets of results,” said Mandy McClure. Democrats still didn’t know who… 12 seconds ago

FactaNonVerba55

Coalonel RT @ToscaAusten: Figures. Democrats Sleep In, Iowa Headquarters Dark and Empty on Tuesday Morning Despite Monday Night Crash -- STILL NO CA… 13 seconds ago

EODDudley

paul dudley RT @Styx666Official: The Democrats' Iowa caucus debacle continues as still no results are in. What is certain is that either there is utte… 14 seconds ago

darlenesmith02

Darlene Smith RT @SethAbramson: 10/ To be clear, what I'm saying is that *no* candidate, *including the one I favor*, should question the results at this… 21 seconds ago

pendlay1

Pendlay1 RT @ouchinagirl: #TuesdayMorning waking up to #CaucusCHAOS TREND’G❣️😂😆🤣 #IowaCaucuses results delayed due to ‘inconsistencies,’ state #Dem… 23 seconds ago

CNNPolitics

CNN Politics Chaos and confusion in Iowa as results from caucuses still delayed https://t.co/so3WAimyiT https://t.co/fgzK2ppvKN 26 seconds ago


Coding Failure Blamed For Iowa Caucus Result Delays [Video]Coding Failure Blamed For Iowa Caucus Result Delays

Earlier, the Democratic Party says both the new app used to relay caucus results to the party failed, and the back-up phone reporting system also failed, Michael George reports (4:00). WCCO Mid-Morning..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 04:00Published

Iowa Caucuses Results Delayed Due to 'Inconsistencies' [Video]Iowa Caucuses Results Delayed Due to 'Inconsistencies'

Iowa Caucuses Results Delayed Due to 'Inconsistencies' The Iowa Democratic Party made the decision to delay the results on Monday night. Party officials stated the results would be released Tuesday..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:27Published

