Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Iowa Democratic Party Explains Hiccup With Caucus Results

Iowa Democratic Party Explains Hiccup With Caucus Results

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:33s - Published < > Embed
Iowa Democratic Party Explains Hiccup With Caucus Results

Iowa Democratic Party Explains Hiccup With Caucus Results

The state's Democratic party blamed the embarrassing delay on reporting inconsistencies and technology problems (2:33).

WCCO 4 News At Noon – February 4, 2020
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Iowa Democratic Party to begin releasing presidential caucus results at 5 p.m. ET

The Iowa Democratic Party has told presidential campaigns it will release more than half of Monday's...
Reuters - Published

The Iowa results may be confusing. Here’s a primer.

The Iowa Democratic Party will report three numbers on caucus night, which means more than one...
NYTimes.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

shepherd_book

Shepherd Book Does this car contain caucus info for the Iowa Democratic Party? That woymd explains a lot. #IowaCaucuses… https://t.co/qIdMWDkEKH 8 minutes ago

fredwalton216

fred walton Buttigieg explains the victory call, when his campaign hadn’t received any official results from the Iowa Democrati… https://t.co/dfgvGwRTkd 14 minutes ago

UCR_CHASS_Dean

Milagros Peña RT @UCRiverside: Should #Iowa and #NewHampshire still lead the #primaries? @ucrspp’s Karthick Ramakrishnan explains what the #Democratic pa… 50 minutes ago

UCRiverside

UC Riverside Should #Iowa and #NewHampshire still lead the #primaries? @ucrspp’s Karthick Ramakrishnan explains what the… https://t.co/Mk9l7EyWdm 1 hour ago

GlobalEdmonton

Global Edmonton Democratic party officials in Iowa worked furiously Tuesday to deliver the delayed results of their first-in-the-na… https://t.co/hOncimVSSm 2 hours ago

CoWndy

kickBack RT @QuickTake: "This is a reporting issue, not a hack or intrusion." Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Troy Price explains the delayed result… 2 hours ago

QuickTake

QuickTake by Bloomberg "This is a reporting issue, not a hack or intrusion." Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Troy Price explains the delay… https://t.co/8ueZMTB1nf 2 hours ago

RAIOxford

Rothermere American Institute RT @HistoryExtra: As voting results in the #IowaCaucuses are plagued by apparent technology issues, @aipsmith explores the history of the D… 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Chaos And Confusion Reign At Iowa Caucuses [Video]Chaos And Confusion Reign At Iowa Caucuses

Natalie Brand reports on issues with results leaving Democratic presidential candidates in limbo after Iowa Caucuses (2-3-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:08Published

Jim Cramer: Why There Is Positive Momentum From Democratic 'Disarray' [Video]Jim Cramer: Why There Is Positive Momentum From Democratic 'Disarray'

Jim Cramer has some thoughts surrounding the results--or lack thereof--from the Iowa caucus.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 02:25Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.