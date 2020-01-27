Global  

China virus: Workers in trucks are going around disinfecting an entire city near Wuhan

Video Credit: Newsflare
China virus: Workers in trucks are going around disinfecting an entire city near Wuhan

China virus: Workers in trucks are going around disinfecting an entire city near Wuhan

A resident in a Chinese city near the virus-hit Wuhan filmed trucks spraying the streets with disinfectant.

On Tuesday (February 4), authorities in the city of Yichang in central China's Hubei Province began a seven-hour-long disinfection operation amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Eyewitness video shows vehicles spraying the streets in an attempt to disinfect the whole city.

According to reports, authorities in the quarantined city announced the lengthy disinfection operation from 9pm on Tuesday through to 4am on Wednesday.

It is only the second city after Wuhan to publicly announce a plan to disinfect an entire city.
