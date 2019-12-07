Global  

Knicks Part Ways With Team President Steve Mills

The New York Knicks shook up their front office Tuesday just two days before the NBA trade deadline, relieving team president Steve Mills of his duties.

General manager Scott Perry will reportedly take over control of the basketball operations on an interim basis.

CBSN New York's Hazel Sanchez reports.
