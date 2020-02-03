Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Viewership for 2020 Super Bowl Up Nearly 2 Percent From Last Year

Viewership for 2020 Super Bowl Up Nearly 2 Percent From Last Year

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:02s - Published < > Embed
Viewership for 2020 Super Bowl Up Nearly 2 Percent From Last Year

Viewership for 2020 Super Bowl Up Nearly 2 Percent From Last Year

Viewership for 2020 Super Bowl Up Nearly 2 Percent From Last Year The game, which the Chiefs won 31-20 over the 49ers, took in just under 100 million viewers.

This is a small increase from 2019's Patriots-Rams matchup, which drew around 98.2 million.

2019's game also recorded the Super Bowl's lowest amount of viewers in over a decade.

Adding in all platforms, the 2020 Super Bowl recorded a total of 102 million viewers.

Sunday's NFL Championship was also the first on Fox since its big asset sale to Disney.

In addition to the title game's viewership bump, the 2019 regular season also saw a ratings increase.

Figures show that year-over-year, there was five percent growth for the most recent season.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Super Bowl TV audience up 1.7% from last year as viewers tune in for more than just football

Sunday’s Super Bowl broadcast on Fox attracted an average TV audience of 99.9 million, 1.7% above...
Reuters - Published

Super Bowl scores 102M viewers, first rise in viewership in five years

The Kansas City Chiefs' fourth-quarter victory over the San Francisco 49ers wasn't the only Super...
bizjournals - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

49erswebzone

49ers Webzone Viewership for 2020 Super Bowl Up Nearly 2 Percent From Last Year #49ers [AOL On] https://t.co/tG07H1AeB1 35 minutes ago

alecmadison97

Alec Madison @WillGav @bennyaziz Fair enough, dont know why they dont measure everything on average viewership tbh. But I'd say… https://t.co/jmlqeFCr3E 2 hours ago

nashvegaslaw

Leah RT @ClayTravis: @PDucksneeze @Outkick That’s average viewership for a nearly four hour game. Total viewership was much higher. https://t.co… 18 hours ago

ClayTravis

Clay Travis @PDucksneeze @Outkick That’s average viewership for a nearly four hour game. Total viewership was much higher. https://t.co/3xvOEWQpOZ 18 hours ago

SonOfTheBronx

Douglas Pucci .@ScottNSports nearly made an exact viewership guess for one of his favorite current shows (mine too!),… https://t.co/8pP9gk8AJd 23 hours ago

zeitchikWaPo

Steven Zeitchik The 99.9 million viewers for the Super Bowl is certainly solid enough in a climate of falling viewership. But prett… https://t.co/ulpMiDQ0Uh 1 day ago

Flox92

Flox OOB RT @leetrink: Super Bowl viewership is down by nearly 25% from its 2011 peak. NBA ratings are down by as much as 20%. Gaming will continu… 1 week ago

leetrink

Lee Trink Super Bowl viewership is down by nearly 25% from its 2011 peak. NBA ratings are down by as much as 20%. Gaming wi… https://t.co/84Vm303k8V 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Super Bowl TV grows 1.7 percent from 2019 [Video]Super Bowl TV grows 1.7 percent from 2019

Sunday’s Super Bowl broadcast on Fox, brought in an average TV audience of 99.9 million. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the number grew 1.7 percent from last year. Fox, did not provide figures..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Super Bowl TV Grows 1.7 Percent From 2019 [Video]Super Bowl TV Grows 1.7 Percent From 2019

Sunday’s Super Bowl broadcast on Fox, brought in an average TV audience of 99.9 million. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the number grew 1.7 percent from last year. Fox, did not provide figures..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.