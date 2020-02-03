Viewership for 2020 Super Bowl Up Nearly 2 Percent From Last Year

Viewership for 2020 Super Bowl Up Nearly 2 Percent From Last Year The game, which the Chiefs won 31-20 over the 49ers, took in just under 100 million viewers.

This is a small increase from 2019's Patriots-Rams matchup, which drew around 98.2 million.

2019's game also recorded the Super Bowl's lowest amount of viewers in over a decade.

Adding in all platforms, the 2020 Super Bowl recorded a total of 102 million viewers.

Sunday's NFL Championship was also the first on Fox since its big asset sale to Disney.

In addition to the title game's viewership bump, the 2019 regular season also saw a ratings increase.

Figures show that year-over-year, there was five percent growth for the most recent season.