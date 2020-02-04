Global  

Rihanna to Receive Special Honor at NAACP Image Awards The singer is set to receive the President’s Award during the 51st annual ceremony.

The organization said it will honor Rihanna not only for her musical career, but for distinguishing herself as a “stellar public servant.” The nine-time Grammy winner has showcased inclusivity through her lingerie line, Savage X Fenty, and her beauty line, Fenty Beauty.

Previous recipients of the award include Condoleezza Rice, Jay-Z, Muhammad Ali and Jesse Jackson.

The award show will be televised for the first time on Feb.

22 on BET.
