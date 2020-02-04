Rihanna to Receive Special Honor at NAACP Image Awards
Rihanna to Receive Special Honor at NAACP Image Awards The singer is set to receive the
President’s Award during the
51st annual ceremony.
The organization said it will honor Rihanna not
only for her musical career, but for distinguishing
herself as a “stellar public servant.” The nine-time Grammy winner has
showcased inclusivity through her lingerie line,
Savage X Fenty, and her beauty line, Fenty Beauty.
Previous recipients of the award
include Condoleezza Rice, Jay-Z,
Muhammad Ali and Jesse Jackson.
The award show will be
televised for the first
time on Feb.
22 on BET.