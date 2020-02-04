Rihanna to Receive Special Honor at NAACP Image Awards

The organization said it will honor Rihanna not only for her musical career, but for distinguishing herself as a “stellar public servant.” The nine-time Grammy winner has showcased inclusivity through her lingerie line, Savage X Fenty, and her beauty line, Fenty Beauty.

Previous recipients of the award include Condoleezza Rice, Jay-Z, Muhammad Ali and Jesse Jackson.

The award show will be televised for the first time on Feb.

22 on BET.