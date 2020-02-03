Global  

Billie Eilish Reacts To Backlash Over Her Friendship With Drake

Billie Eilish Reacts To Backlash Over Her Friendship With Drake

Billie Eilish Reacts To Backlash Over Her Friendship With Drake

Billie Eilish goes after Trump supporters while defending her text conversations with Drake.

Plus, Justin Bieber opens up about his dark past
The First 'Masked Singer' of the Season Has Already Been Unmasked!

Find out which superstar has already been revealed on The Masked Singer's new season!
Just Jared Jr - Published

Billie Eilish defends friendship with Drake: 'Everybody's so sensitive'

Billie Eilish has come to Drake's defense.
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph



Billie Eilish Defends Drake

Singer Billie Eilish defended her friendship with rapper Drake in a new interview with Vogue. "The internet is such a stupid-a-- mess right now. Everybody's so sensitive," Eilish said. Last year..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published

Billie Eilish defends her friendship with Drake

The 18-year-old addressed concerns about her relationship with Drake in an interview with 'Vogue'.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published

