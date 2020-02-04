The Shop Uninterrupted S02E06

The Shop Uninterrupted 2x06 - Season 2 Episode 6 - HBO The Shop: Uninterrupted returns Friday, February 7 at 9:30 PM on HBO.

In this all-new edition, Maverick Carter is joined by Megan Rapinoe, Whoopi Goldberg, Sue Bird, Stacey Abrams, Malcom Jenkins and Hasan Minhaj.

In collaboration with LeBron James and Maverick Carter's Uninterrupted, HBO Sports presents unfiltered conversation and debate from the biggest names in sports and entertainment.

The Shop gives viewers a one-of-a-kind barbershop experience, which for many provides a sanctuary for free-flowing and spirited discussions.

The series will visit barbershops around the country to gather distinguished individuals who can speak honestly on sports, music, pop culture, world events, business and other culturally relevant topics.