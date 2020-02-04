Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > The Shop Uninterrupted S02E06

The Shop Uninterrupted S02E06

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 00:40s - Published < > Embed
The Shop Uninterrupted S02E06

The Shop Uninterrupted S02E06

The Shop Uninterrupted 2x06 - Next on Season 2 Episode 6 (Promo Trailer HD) - HBO The Shop: Uninterrupted returns Friday, February 7 at 9:30 PM on HBO.

In this all-new edition, Maverick Carter is joined by Megan Rapinoe, Whoopi Goldberg, Sue Bird, Stacey Abrams, Malcom Jenkins and Hasan Minhaj.

#HBO #TheShopHBO In collaboration with LeBron James and Maverick Carter's Uninterrupted, HBO Sports presents unfiltered conversation and debate from the biggest names in sports and entertainment.

The Shop gives viewers a one-of-a-kind barbershop experience, which for many provides a sanctuary for free-flowing and spirited discussions.

The series will visit barbershops around the country to gather distinguished individuals who can speak honestly on sports, music, pop culture, world events, business and other culturally relevant topics.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SeriesBooks

SeriesBooks 🌈 🐕 📚 ☕ Just watched S02E06 The Shop: Uninterrupted, and my only criticism is that it was TOO SHORT. I could have listened… https://t.co/bncvHalTQ9 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.