Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Franklin gymnast Lydia Anderson named Student Athlete of the Week

Franklin gymnast Lydia Anderson named Student Athlete of the Week

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 02:22s - Published < > Embed
Franklin gymnast Lydia Anderson named Student Athlete of the Week

Franklin gymnast Lydia Anderson named Student Athlete of the Week

Franklin resident Lydia Anderson is a level 10 gymnast.

But now she's made her goal.

Next season going to Winona State.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

tmj4

TMJ4 News RT @lanceallan: Under the coaching of @CMemmel our latest @tmj4 student athlete of the week is flipping toward a bright future: https://t.c… 2 hours ago

lanceallan

Lance Allan Under the coaching of @CMemmel our latest @tmj4 student athlete of the week is flipping toward a bright future: https://t.co/u6TnDZK1mP 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.