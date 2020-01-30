Global  

Trump Snubs Pelosi Handshake

President Trump appeared to ignore House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s offer of a handshake before giving his State of the Union address.
Trump can't be acquitted 'if you don't have witnesses' -Pelosi [Video]Trump can't be acquitted 'if you don't have witnesses' -Pelosi

During her weekly briefing Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that U.S. President Donald Trump cannot be acquitted without a proper trial that includes witnesses and documentation.

Duration: 00:42

Trump can't be acquitted 'if you don't have witnesses' -Pelosi [Video]Trump can't be acquitted 'if you don't have witnesses' -Pelosi

During her weekly briefing Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that U.S. President Donald Trump cannot be acquitted without a proper trial that includes witnesses and documentation.

Duration: 00:42

