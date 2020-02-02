Global  

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer Delivers Democratic State Of The Union Response

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer Delivers Democratic State Of The Union Response

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer Delivers Democratic State Of The Union Response

Michigan Gov.

Gretchen Whitmer gave the Democratic response to the State of the Union speech.
Who is Gretchen Whitmer? Michigan governor tapped by Dems for State of the Union response

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been tapped by Democratic leaders to deliver the party’s...
FOXNews.com - Published

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Rebukes Trump’s Record, Trash-Talking in Dem SOTU Response: ‘Bullying People on Twitter Doesn’t Fix Bridges, It Burns Them’

In the Democratic response to the State of the Union address, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer...
Mediaite - Published


thelurker57

Christine RT @RealMattCouch: Governor Gretchen Whitmer just blames the potholes in Michigan on President Trump in the Democrats Response... You can… 5 seconds ago

VOANews

The Voice of America Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said during the official Democratic response to President Trump's State of the U… https://t.co/ukZw2p6o61 10 seconds ago

commiefromtx

champagnecommunist🍷 RT @KatiePavlich: Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, giving the Democrat response to SOTU, says she isn't going to address what President… 16 seconds ago

BehroozParhami

Behrooz Parhami The Democratic response to Trump’s State-of-the-Union address: “Actions speak louder than words.” ~ Michigan Govern… https://t.co/7apiD8A7A4 38 seconds ago

Kane007

Brad Starks RT @Yamiche: Gretchen Whitmer, the 49th governor of the great state of Michigan, is delivering the Democrats' response. She says, "Bullyi… 1 minute ago

bluebay700

bluebay700 RT @TIME: After President Trump delivers the 2020 #SOTU address, many Americans will be introduced to a less-familiar face: Michigan Govern… 1 minute ago

happy_bser

Happy BSer RT @USATODAY: The Democratic response to the State of the Union is delivered by Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. https://t.co/icMiupEGL8 1 minute ago

SouthernJReb

Southern Belle #NRA RT @GOPChairwoman: I live in Michigan. Gretchen Whitmer got elected governor on a campaign to “Fix the Damn Roads.” But just like Pelosi… 2 minutes ago


Democratic Honor Suffragette Movement By Wearing White To State Of The Union Address [Video]Democratic Honor Suffragette Movement By Wearing White To State Of The Union Address

Democratic women from the House and Senate wore white to President Donald Trump State of the Union address. According to Business Insider, the color was a nod to the suffragette movement. 2020 marks..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Gov. Whitmer delivers Democratic response to president's speech [Video]Gov. Whitmer delivers Democratic response to president's speech

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivered the Democratic response to President Trump's State of the Union Address at East Lansing High School Tuesday night.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:03Published

