Iowa Democratic Party Releases Some Caucus Results 42 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:52s - Published Iowa Democratic Party Releases Some Caucus Results The Iowa caucus tally was delayed nearly a full 24 hours by difficulties reporting votes.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Jim Trump2020 RT @jennfranconews: #BREAKING: The Iowa Democratic Party releases additional caucus results, with 71% of precincts reporting: •Buttigieg 2… 52 seconds ago Don Donkoma RT @mj_lee: Iowa Democratic Party releases state delegate equivalents, with only 62% of precincts reporting: Buttigieg 26.9% Sanders 25.1… 4 minutes ago Kathy Harris RT @jaketapper: Iowa Democratic party releases 62% of the vote -- delegates: Buttigeig - 26.9% Sanders -25.1% Warren - 18.3% Biden 15.6% 8 minutes ago Jennifer Franco #BREAKING: The Iowa Democratic Party releases additional caucus results, with 71% of precincts reporting: •Buttigi… https://t.co/z0pj50evGj 12 minutes ago