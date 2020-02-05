Democratic Honor Suffragette Movement By Wearing White To State Of The Union Address

Democratic women from the House and Senate wore white to President Donald Trump State of the Union address.

According to Business Insider, the color was a nod to the suffragette movement.

2020 marks the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment, which gave women the right to vote.

Wearing white also showed solidarity among Democratic women in Congress.

Brenda Lawrence wore white saying: “We demand equality because women’s rights are human rights!"